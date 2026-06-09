Extortion Bid, Not Ethnic Tension, Behind Arya Nagar Clash: Guwahati Police

AASU demands punishment for culprits

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Guwahati police today made it clear that the Arya Nagar clash in Guwahati in the evening of Sunday had no anti-Assamese motive, but a few history sheeters gave the clashes a communal colour.

DCP (West) Bolin Deori told the media that "the police investigation found no trace of Bihari-Assamese violence in the incident. The clash had its origin in an extortion bid. Two of those involved in yesterday's clash - Bishal Choudhury and Jitendra Saloi - have extortion cases registered against them at Basistha (367/2024) and Bharalumukh (1014/2018) police stations, respectively. We have evidence that this duo and others were trying to give a Bihari and Assamese colour to the incident. Nobody shouted 'Assamese go back' slogans during the incident. Today, we're busy bringing the situation under control. We'll check the CCTV footage in the area to unearth the truth. We won't allow anyone to rake up an Assamese sentiment to subserve their personal interests. We obey the laws and make the law prevail. We won't spare anyone.'

Earlier in the day today, the All Guwahati Students' Union (AGSU) registered their protest against yesterday's incident. They submitted a memorandum to the Kamrup (Metropolitan) Deputy Commissioner and Police Commissioner seeking a thorough investigation into the clash at Arya Nagar in Guwahati and demanding justice for the alleged assault on an Assamese youth.

AASU president Utpal Sarma criticized MLA Vijay Gupta for his silence on the incident, stating that the legislator had failed to respond publicly. He also alleged that the incident formed part of a broader pattern of attacks on the Assamese community, citing previous incidents in Fancy Bazaar since the Bihu festival.

In a statement, AGSU leaders Kamal Mohanta and Pranjal Deka said all those involved in the incident should be punished and warned of intensified protests if justice was not delivered.

Also Read: Three arrested by Garchuk Police Station for alleged extortion attempt