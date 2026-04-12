Guwahati: Three arrested by Garchuk Police for alleged extortion attempt

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: City police apprehended three individuals, including a fake journalist and an organization leader, in a crackdown carried out by Garchuk Police. The accused have been identified as Sonmoni Das, Mousam Kumar Uzir and Deepak Sinha. According to police sources, the trio was caught red-handed while attempting to collect money they had allegedly demanded. The arrests were made during an operation by Garchuk Police, and further investigation into the matter is underway.

Also Read: Land Dispute Clash in Guwahati Leaves One Critical, 4 Arrested