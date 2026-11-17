STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Demanding the clearance of outstanding commissions and better financial terms, a large number of fair price shop dealers staged a protest at Chachal in Guwahati under the banner of the All Assam Fair Price Shop Dealers' Association. The dealers pressed for an increase of Rs 300 per quintal in commission for distributing free rice and a fixed monthly remuneration of Rs 30,000.

They also demanded a mechanism to ensure timely monthly commission payments instead of prolonged delays. Seeking changes in the Public Distribution System (PDS), the association called for permission to distribute all ration commodities through a single fingerprint authentication.