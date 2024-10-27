Fake currency seized; two arrested in Guwahati city

Staff reporter

Guwahati: A large quantity of counterfeit currency was seized in a significant operation conducted by the Government Railway Police (GRP) at Kamakhya Railway Station on Saturday. According to sources, fake notes with face value of Rs 23,44,500 were seized in the operations. Two persons were apprehended in connection to the seizure. The two arrested individuals have been identified as Md. Saud Alam and Md. Asif. They were travelling towards Bihar on the Anand Vihar Express.

