Guwahati: Two Sikkim Residents Arrested With Fake Currency Worth Rs 1.5 Lakhs

GUWAHATI: The Guwahati Police arrested two Sikkim residents for possessing fake Indian currency notes (FCN) worth Rs 1.5 lakhs in Guwahati on Sunday.

The Gorchuk police received a tip-off about the two suspects from a trusted source, leading to their arrest at the Interstate Bus Terminal (ISBT).

Officials identified the accused fake note smugglers as Purna Mani Ray (35) of Namphok and Ram Kumar Khati (51) of Lingmo, in the South Sikkim district.

According to the information, the cops recovered 300 currency notes in the denomination of 500 rupee notes from their possession during the search operation.