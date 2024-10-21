Guwahati: Two Sikkim Residents Arrested With Fake Currency Worth Rs 1.5 Lakhs

GUWAHATI: The Guwahati Police arrested two Sikkim residents for possessing fake Indian currency notes (FCN) worth Rs 1.5 lakhs in Guwahati on Sunday.
The Gorchuk police received a tip-off about the two suspects from a trusted source, leading to their arrest at the Interstate Bus Terminal (ISBT).
Officials identified the accused fake note smugglers as Purna Mani Ray (35) of Namphok and Ram Kumar Khati (51) of Lingmo, in the South Sikkim district.
According to the information, the cops recovered 300 currency notes in the denomination of 500 rupee notes from their possession during the search operation.
Taking to X, the Guwahati Police wrote, “A WGPD team from Gorchuk Police Station busted an FICN racket after 2 persons, Mani Ray (35) and Ram Kumar Khati (51), both residents from South Sikkim, were arrested following a raid at ISBT. The team seized 5 bundles of Rs. 500 denomination, a face value of 150,000, and 2 mobile phones. Legal actions initiated.”
Necessary legal actions have been initiated by the authorities against the two South Sikkim residents and the fake currency racket to tackle similar situations in the future as they disrupt the economic condition and financial stability of the area.
The primary goal is to bust the underlying network responsible for the circulation of counterfeit currency.
