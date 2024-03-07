Fake doctor arrested from Lal Ganesh in Guwahati

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Guwahati Police was able to apprehend a fake doctor from Guwahati's Lal Ganesh locality on Tuesday after a complaint was lodged by a doctor named Abhijit Neog. The quack was identified as Premananda Rai, who was practising medicine and treating patients at the New Mahamaya Medicos in Lal Ganesh.

Upon verification, it was found that the registration number used by the quack actually belongs to Dr. Surendra Narayan from West Bengal. Using the fake degree and registration number, he has been allegedly treating patients since 1983. Allegations have also come to light that he used to supply fake death certificates.

