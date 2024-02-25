Assam: Doctor arrested over alleged molestation charge in Lakhimpur district

LAKHIMPUR: A doctor was arrested in Lakhimpur district for allegedly attempting to rape a woman, who sought the job of a nurse at his hospital.

According to a police source, the accused was apprehended late on Friday following the woman’s ordeal. The doctor has been identified as Arup Dutta, a gynecologist and the proprietor of the Avaneesh Hospital & Research Center, located at North Lakhimpur town.

The arrest was carried out in response to the woman’s decision to file a police complaint detailing allegations of molestation and attempted rape. At present a case vide No. 43/2024 US 354(A)/376/511 IPC has been registered against him at North Lakhimpur Police Station as per complaint filed by the woman.

On the other hand, the wife and mother of the doctor along with a section of employees of his hospital denied the allegation against him and said that he had become a victim of conspiracy. However, court has sent him to jail on Saturday.

