Armed Robbers Loot ₹11 Lakh and Gold Ornaments from Businessman's Home in Brahmangram Village

Silchar: A robbery was reported in the wee hours of Monday at Brahmangram village in Kalain. A armed group of nearly 15 miscreants forcibly entered the residence of a local businessman Niben Chandra Roy and looted Rs 11 lakh in cash and gold ornaments worth a few more lakhs at gunpoint. Later, the robbers moved to Roy’s nearby shop and took away another Rs 70 thousand in cash. Roy said, the dacoits entered his house at around 1.30 am and first they tied him and his father and took his wife, mother and child in hostage. Later they ransacked the almirahs and looted cash and ornaments. Roy had filed an FIR with the local police on Monday morning.

Meanwhile, a few ornaments and live bullets were found at Barman bast in Kurkuri area of Kalain.

