Fake police officer arrested in Guwahati city

Staff reporter

Guwahati: A team of Gosala Outpost under Jalukbari Police Station arrested an individual posing to be a police officer in Maligaon on Saturday. The accused, identified as Ratul Amin, allegedly deceived several people by convincing them that he was police personnel. According to sources, he has prepared fake land documents and collected lakhs of rupees from people by promising to sell plots of land. Amin was arrested after a victim made accusations against him. The accusations state that Amin collected Rs. 4 lakh from the complainant and showed them a piece of land that belonged to someone else.

