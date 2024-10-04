Assam: Three Women Attack On-Duty Police Officer, Rescue Thief from Nagaon Police Custody

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: Three women took away a thief from police custody after attacking an on-duty woman police personnel of Nagaon Itachali town police outpost at Nagaon on Wednesday. The incident drew a widespread sensation in the small town.

Sources claimed that the incident occurred at Itachali police outpost when a woman, along with two others, attacked a woman police personnel identified as Reena Basa, and fled with the thief, Manas Jyoti Hazarika, from police custody. It is reported that Hazarika was arrested for stealing a mobile phone from a shop named E-Cart under Itachali police outpost.

Following a complaint, police arrested Hazarika and was kept inside the police outpost for inquiry.

Meanwhile a woman entered the outpost, argued with the officer-in-charge, and recorded a video on her mobile phone. Despite being asked to stop recording, she continued and suddenly attacked woman police personnel Reena Basa with a sharp object.

Subsequently, the woman, along with another, managed to escape with the thief. Police have arrested one woman and a youth who helped them to flee. Efforts are on to arrest two more women involved in the incident.

Also Read: Assam: Police Recover Stolen Buffaloes in Naharkatia; Three Suspects Arrested

Also Watch: