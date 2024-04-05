Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP candidate Suresh Bora and Congress candidate Pradyut Bordoloi file nominations in Nagaon

NAGAON: BJP candidate Suresh Bora and Congress candidate Pradyut Bordoloi on Thursday separately filed nomination papers to the Returning Officer and District Commissioner, Nagaon Narendra Kr Shah in Nagaon parliamentary constituency in the upcoming Lok Sabha Election 2024 and also showcased their support as well as domination in the constituency through two separate huge rallies here.

BJP candidate Suresh Bora was accompanied by Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, minister Pijush Hazarika Jayanta Mallabarua, State president Bhabesh Kalita, local BJP MLAs Rupak Sarma and Jitu Goswami while filing his nomination to the Returning Officer.

Earlier, Dr Sarma addressed a huge gathering at Nagaon Dawson HS School playground and said the environment in Nagaon has been changed and the wind is flowing in favour of BJP candidate Suresh Bora in the constituency this time. The huge crowds in the playground has apparently proved it today here, CM Dr Sarma asserted pointing at the large crowds in the playground. Taking a dig at the Opposition Congress, Dr Sarma said that Congress turned into an old obsolete currency note with which nothing could be purchased in the market and currently people could realize that.

Following the event, Dr Sarma along with BJP candidate Suresh Bora, minister Pijush Hazarika, MLAs Rupak Sarma, Jitu Goswami and other district BJP portfolios participated in a huge roadshow taken out from Dawson school playground to the office of the Nagaon District Commissioner. Several thousands party workers as well as its supporters from various assembly constituencies under Nagaon parliamentary constituency took part today.

Subsequently, Congress candidate Pradyut Bordoloi also came to the office of the District Commissioner, Nagaon with another huge rally and filed his nomination papers to the Returning Officer cum District Commissioner, Nagaon Narendra Kr Shah today. Bordoloi was accompanied by former Congress minister Rokibul Hussain, MLA Akhil Gogoi, and the president of Raijor Dal, Congress MLA Nurul Huda during submission of nomination papers.

Bordoloi came with a huge rally to the office of the District Commissioner, Nagaon showcasing the influence of the Congress as well as its allies among the people in the constituency.

Thousands of people from various assembly constituencies under Nagaon LS seat, participated in the Congress rally and reverberated the air of the small town with various slogans.

Former minister Rokibul Hussain was intercepted by security personnel at the entry gate for a while due to which a war of words took place between the security official and Hussain. Later, Congress candidate Pradyut Bordoloi intervened in the matter and Hussain was allowed to get in.

