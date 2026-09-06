Farmers’ income must increase two to five times to take Assam forward: Pijush Hazarika

Guwahati: Agriculture Minister Pijush Hazarika today visited Assam Makhana Udyog, a makhana processing unit at Bamphor, Topatoli in Kamrup (Metropolitan) district, along with Dimoria MLA Tapan Das, and took firsthand knowledge of the processing and value-addition of makhana.

During the visit, the Minister also visited the Durung area to witness makhana cultivation and interacted with local farmers to understand their experiences, opportunities and challenges associated with the crop.

Speaking to media during today’s visit Minister Hazarika said that makhana is a valuable and profitable crop with immense potential in Assam. He said that the State has a large number of wetlands, including bils and low-lying areas, which can be utilised for expanding makhana cultivation and creating an additional source of income for farmers.

The Agriculture Minister said that the Government is giving serious attention to the potential of makhana cultivation in Assam. He said that farmers would be provided opportunities to visit Bihar, one of the leading makhana- producing regions in the world, so that they can gain firsthand knowledge and practical experience of makhana cultivation, processing and marketing.

Highlighting the economic potential of the crop, Hazarika said that with appropriate cultivation practices and market support, farmers can earn significant returns from makhana cultivation. He emphasised that the ultimate objective of the Government is to substantially increase farmers’ incomes and create new and sustainable avenues of livelihood in the agricultural sector.

The Minister also highlighted the Government’s focus on horticulture and high-value crops, stating that fruit seedlings and saplings are being provided to farmers so that they can take up economically viable crops and derive maximum benefits from their land.

Referring to the potential of agarwood (agar) cultivation, Hazarika said that agar can also become a valuable source of long-term income for farmers. He encouraged farmers to seriously consider agar plantation as an additional avenue for enhancing their economic prospects.

Hazarika said that increasing farmers’ income remains a key priority of Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma led Government. He stressed the need to diversify agriculture, promote high-value crops, strengthen processing and value addition, and establish better market linkages so that farmers can obtain a larger share of the value generated from their produce.

“Our objective is not merely to increase agricultural production, but to substantially increase the income of our farmers. We must create opportunities through which farmers can double, triple and even multiply their income several times. Only then can we take Assam’s economy forward,” the Minister said.

The visit was also attended by senior officials of the Agriculture Department, local representatives, farmers and other stakeholders associated with makhana cultivation and processing, stated a press release.

Also Read: Minister Pijush Hazarika Distributes Finger Millet Seeds to 20 Farmers Under Food Security Mission