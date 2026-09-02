Minister Pijush Hazarika Distributes Finger Millet Seeds to 20 Farmers Under Food Security Mission

A CORRESPONDENT

MORIGAON: State Minister for Agriculture Pijush Hazarika on Tuesday ceremonially distributed finger millet seeds to 20 selected farmers at Palasung under Jagiroad constituency under the National Food Security and Nutrition Mission.

The seeds were distributed by Minister Hazarika in the presence of DAO Dilip Kr Bora, officials of the Agriculture Department, and local farmers.

Highlighting the importance of finger millet (Marua paddy) cultivation, the minister urged the farmers to take more interest in the cultivation of the nutritious crop.

Also Read: SSB Sonapur promotes millet-based diets with ‘Shree Anna’ awareness and food exhibition