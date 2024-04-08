Fast by Aam Aadmi Party demanding release of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In a bid to release AAP National Coordinator and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, members of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) across the country embarked on a day-long fast, wishing for his well-being. This movement, extending its reach even to the state of Assam, witnessed active participation from AAP members in Guwahati's Chachal area, led by State President Dr. Bhaben Choudhury and over a hundred members.

The fasting protest showcases the unity and determination within the AAP, unfolding in various districts across Assam under the organisation of AAP District Committees. Beyond mere expressions of concern, this fast signifies a nationwide call for justice and the immediate release of Arvind Kejriwal, echoing the sentiments of countless supporters and activists.

As the fast progressed across the nation, AAP members reiterated their unwavering commitment to the principles of justice and democracy, standing in solidarity until their leader was freed from jail. This collective display of resolve underscores the indomitable spirit of the AAP in its pursuit of justice and fair governance.

Also Read: Delhi HC Refuses Second PIL To Remove Arvind Kejriwal As Delhi CM (sentinelassam.com)