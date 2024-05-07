Fatalities in road accidents on a downward trend: Assam DGP GP Singh

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: DGP Assam GP Singh has mentioned that the number of fatalities has seen a continuous downward trend. He took to social media site X to mention this detail.

He wrote, “Teamwork continues to yield results. Fatalities in road accidents in Assam have continued a downward trend continuously for the last five months. December 2023 over December 2022 - reduction of 30.69%. January 2024 over January 2023 - reduction of 24.16%. February 2024 over February 2023 - reduction of 13.38%. March 2024 over March 2023 - reduction of 24.21. April 2024 has shown a decline of 24.63% from April 2023 and January 2024 to April 2024 (over a similar period in 2023) - a reduction of 21.82% in fatalities.”

Also read: Assam: State road safety review reveals fall in accidents (sentinelassam.com)