Father Takes Ramanuj’s Mortal Remains Home as Custodial Death Allegations Probed in Assam

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Tarun Chandra Goswami, father of Ramanuj Goswami, took his son’s mortal remains from Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) to their home in Gauripur, Dhubri district, on Tuesday for the last rites.

Ramanuj died early Monday after he allegedly attempted to escape from police custody while being taken to GMCH for a medical examination. He sustained fatal injuries after allegedly jumping from the police vehicle.

Tarun Chandra had on Monday said he would accept and perform his son’s last rites if the government sent the mortal remains to their Gauripur residence. He later reached GMCH, where the body was kept following the postmortem examination, and took the remains to his hometown.

Ramanuj had been arrested in connection with the alleged murder of his wife, Riya Talukdar, 25, in Guwahati’s Basisthapur area. Police alleged that he killed Riya following a dispute arising from his suspicion of her alleged infidelity. The circumstances surrounding Ramanuj’s death remained under investigation.

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