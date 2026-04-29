F&DC Northeast India Warns Against Misuse of ‘Celebrity Designer’ Tag, Calls for Credible Fashion Titles

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Fashion and Design Council Northeast India (F&DC) has raised concerns over the growing and indiscriminate use of the term “celebrity designer” at fashion events across the Northeast, cautioning that such practices may dilute the value of the title and impact the credibility of the regional fashion ecosystem.

In an official statement, F&DC Founder and President Medha Saikia and Secretary Meghna Rai Medhi jointly highlighted that while the fashion industry in Northeast India has seen commendable growth in recent years—with increasing participation from designers, models, and creative professionals—the misuse of honorary titles has become a matter of concern.

“Over the past few years, the fashion industry in Northeast India has witnessed remarkable growth. However, we have observed a pattern where the title ‘celebrity designer’ is being used excessively and without due consideration by event organisers,” the statement read.

The Council emphasized that the designation “celebrity designer” should be reserved for individuals who have achieved sustained influence, widespread recognition, and made significant contributions at national or international levels. It noted that only a limited number of designers from the region currently meet these benchmarks.

F&DC warned that the casual use of such titles risks undermining genuine achievements and could weaken the professional integrity of the industry. It urged event organisers to adopt a more responsible and merit-based approach when assigning titles and recognition.

Reaffirming its commitment to the growth of the regional fashion sector, the Council stressed the importance of authenticity and credibility in showcasing talent. It added that maintaining high standards would help strengthen Northeast India’s position in the national and global fashion landscape.

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