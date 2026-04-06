Sanjukta Dutta marks 14 glorious years in world of fashion and glamour; Bollywood actress Ritu Shivpuri graces celebration

Renowned Assamese designer Sanjukta Dutta celebrated 14 years of her fashion label, Sanjukta Studio, with a vibrant event at her studio in Beltola, Guwahati. The celebration was attended by eminent personalities from Assam and Bollywood actress Ritu Shivpuri, known for her role in the 1993 hit film Aankhen and the popular song O Lal Dupatte Wali.

Sanjukta Dutta is widely recognised for promoting Assam’s silk industry on global platforms. Through her innovative designs in traditional mekhela chador made from Assam’s famed paat and muga silk, she has blended heritage craftsmanship with modern aesthetics. Over the years, her work has helped revive the state’s fading silk legacy and brought Assamese handloom to international attention.

The 14th anniversary marked a significant milestone in her journey. Ritu Shivpuri travelled from Mumbai to attend the event and congratulated Dutta, describing her as a shining example and a source of inspiration for countless creative and ambitious women across India and beyond.

Born in Nagaon near Guwahati, Sanjukta Dutta’s journey is equally inspiring. She began her career as an Assistant Engineer in the Public Works Department of the Assam Government. However, driven by her passion for design and storytelling through fabrics, she left her engineering job in 2012 to enter the fashion industry. At a time when Assam’s handloom sector was facing serious challenges, Dutta took the initiative to support and empower local weavers. By bringing together displaced artisans and providing sustainable livelihoods, she built a strong creative community. Today, her initiative supports more than 200 families, contributing to their education, healthcare, and overall well-being.

For Dutta, each mekhela chador is more than a garment—it is a story woven in silk. Her creations have gained recognition in leading international magazines such as L’Officiel, Harper’s Bazaar, Marie Claire, Vogue Italia, Vogue Mexico, Elle Japan, and Elle Italia.

She has received several prestigious awards, including the Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Award (2018) for Best Fashion Designer of the Year, the Stardust Global Indian Icon Achievers Award (2017) in New York, and Times Business Awards Assam (2019 and 2024) for Best Ethnic Wear.

Her collections have been showcased at Paris Fashion Week (2023), New York Fashion Week (2022), and Lakmé Fashion Week from 2016 to 2024. Many prominent celebrities have worn her creations, and her designs have also appeared on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival.

Through her dedication and vision, Sanjukta Dutta has become a symbol of Assam’s rich textile heritage, creativity, and cultural pride, taking the traditional mekhela chador to the global stage.

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