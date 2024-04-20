Female drug peddler arrested with heroin in Guwahati city

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: STF Assam carried out a raid in the Railway Gate Number 3 locality of Fancy Bazar under the jurisdiction of the Panbazar police station this afternoon. A woman narcotics peddler was arrested during the operation.

18 vials containing 23.5 grams of suspected heroin were seized from the peddler. She was identified as 30-year-old Musstt. Alija Begum of Sonkuchi Colony under Barpeta Police Station. Necessary legal action has been initiated against her.

