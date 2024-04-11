Three drug peddlers arrested by Special Task Force of Assam in Guwahati

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Special Task Force (STF) of Assam, led by Kapil Pathak, conducted a raid near Khanapara flyover that comes under the jurisdiction of Basistha Police Station. The operation led to the arrest of three drug peddlers, including a woman, along with the seizure of narcotics.

The peddlers arrested during the operation were identified as Sunita Basumatary, aged 19 years, from Sawkuchi; Md. Sanydul Ali, aged 19 years, from Bornighana village in Dhubri; and Md. Sukur Ali, aged 29 years, from Satgaon Nopara.

74.5 grams of suspected heroin in 55 vials, 7 tablets of Nitrazepam IP 10 mg, Rs 400 in cash, and 5 empty vials were also recovered from them. Necessary legal actions were initiated against the peddlers by the authorities.

