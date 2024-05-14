Guwahati

Female peddler apprehended from Bhutnath in Guwahati city

An STF team led by Inspector Kapil Pathak raided the residence of Afsana Begum in Bhutnath Bagan under the jurisdiction of Bharalumukh Police Station.
Female peddler apprehended from Bhutnath in Guwahati city

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: An STF team led by Inspector Kapil Pathak raided the residence of Afsana Begum in Bhutnath Bagan under the jurisdiction of Bharalumukh Police Station. A woman was apprehended during the raid, and several other items, including a soap box and a plastic container with 46.5 grams of suspected heroin, Rs 10,410 in cash, two mobile handsets, and 200 empty vials with other articles, were seized. 

Also Read: Assam: One drug peddler arrested by Sootea police (sentinelassam.com)

Also Watch:

Heroin
Peddler

Top Headlines

No stories found.
Sentinel Assam
www.sentinelassam.com