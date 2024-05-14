Female peddler apprehended from Bhutnath in Guwahati city

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: An STF team led by Inspector Kapil Pathak raided the residence of Afsana Begum in Bhutnath Bagan under the jurisdiction of Bharalumukh Police Station. A woman was apprehended during the raid, and several other items, including a soap box and a plastic container with 46.5 grams of suspected heroin, Rs 10,410 in cash, two mobile handsets, and 200 empty vials with other articles, were seized.

