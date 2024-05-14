Assam: One drug peddler arrested by Sootea police

JAMUGURIHAT: A drug peddler identified as Rohit Basumatary (31), son of one Atul Basumatary who originally hailed from Pukhuripara village under Uriamghat police station of Golaghat district of Assam was apprehended by a team of Sootea police headed by Shyamal Jyoti Saikia, officer in-charge of Sootea PS along with a soap case containing 8 grams of heroin from Saikia Chuburi, Itakhola on Sunday evening. According to information, the police team was following the drug peddler for a long time and managed to apprehend him red handedly. The police team also seized a scooty, added the officer in-charge.

