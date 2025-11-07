Ferry services between Guwahati and North Guwahati suspended ahead of IAF air show

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Ferry operations between Guwahati and North Guwahati have been suspended from 6 to 9 November as part of safety measures ahead of an Indian Air Force (IAF) air show to be held on 9 November at Lachit Ghat.

The Inland Water Transport (IWT) Department announced that the temporary suspension is necessary to ensure public safety during the rehearsals and the main event, as several aircraft will perform complex manoeuvres over the Brahmaputra River.

According to officials, more than 75 aircraft, including fighter jets, transport planes, and helicopters, will take part in the aerial display, marking the 93rd anniversary of the Indian Air Force.

The air show is expected to attract large crowds on both banks of the Brahmaputra, with authorities urging visitors to follow safety guidelines and cooperate with security personnel during the event. Ferry services will resume normal operations on 10 November following the conclusion of the celebrations.

