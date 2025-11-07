Guwahati: IAF holds special flying display for students ahead of grand Air Show

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The skies above the Brahmaputra dazzled with power and precision on Thursday afternoon as the Indian Air Force (IAF) staged a captivating flying display at Lachit Ghat, giving students and spectators a preview of India's formidable aerial strength ahead of the grand Air Force Day air show on 9 November.

The special event, held between 12:30 pm and 2:00 pm, witnessed an overwhelming turnout from students representing various educational institutions across Guwahati. Organised under the IAF's public outreach initiative, the programme sought to inspire young minds and spark interest in aviation and national defence.

Spectators were treated to breathtaking displays by some of the IAF's most advanced aircraft, including the Rafale, Light Combat Aircraft Tejas, and the famed Suryakiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT). The aircraft executed high-speed manoeuvres and flawless formations over the river, filling the skies with thunderous roars and leaving the crowd in awe.

"This type of air show always attracts people. I feel great witnessing this," said a student, while another visitor, attending with his family, added, "This is my first time watching such a spectacle. It's mesmerising - my children are absolutely thrilled."

The main air show, scheduled for 9 November at the same venue, promises to be an even grander affair, featuring more than 75 aircraft, including 15 different types of fighter jets, transport planes, and helicopters such as the Mi-17, Apache, ALH, C-295, An-32, Jaguar, C-130, IL-78, Mirage, Hawk, Rafale, MiG-29, C-17, Su-30, and Tejas.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is expected to attend the event, which marks the 93rd anniversary of the Indian Air Force.

Also Read: Zubeen’ ‘Mayabini’ to resonate along B’putra in IAF’s air show