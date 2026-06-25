Ferry Services to Umananda Temple Suspended After Sudden Rise in Brahmaputra Water Level

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Ferry services between Guwahati and the Umananda Temple have been temporarily suspended following a sharp rise in the water level of the Brahmaputra River, officials of the Inland Water Transport (IWT) Department said on Wednesday.

According to the department, the sudden increase in the river’s water level was triggered by the release of water from the North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Limited dam on Tuesday night. The surge submerged the ferry ramp used for transporting passengers to and from the island temple, making ferry operations unsafe.

Officials stated that ferry services will remain suspended until the water level recedes and navigation conditions become safe. Authorities will conduct the necessary safety assessments before resuming operations.

Following the suspension, the IWT Department has urged devotees and regular commuters to take note of the temporary disruption and await further updates from the authorities. Officials have also advised people not to use private country boats to travel to the temple due to safety concerns.

Authorities emphasised that sudden rises in the Brahmaputra’s water level can pose serious risks to ferry and boat operations, including the possibility of mechanical failure or capsizing, thereby endangering passengers’ lives. As a precautionary measure, the department has halted services to prevent any untoward incidents.

Officials added that ferry services are expected to resume once the river’s water level returns to normal and all safety parameters are met.

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