Film Submissions Open for Guwahati Asian Film Festival 2025

Staff reporter

Guwahati: Guwahati Asian Film Festival (GAFF) is now accepting submissions for its first edition, scheduled to take place during February 7-9, 2025. Submissions for Asian Cinema and Indian Showcase categories are open via filmfreeway.com/Guwahati Asian Film Festival, offering a prestigious platform for filmmakers across Asia and India to showcase their story tellin gprowess.

Submissions for North East Indian Language Films can be made through the official festival website, gaff.co.in, under competition section. These films will be eligible for a range of awards recognizing excellence in categories specific to North East Indian cinema. The Early Bird Deadline for submissions is October 30.

The Festival Director Monita Borgohain remarked , “We are thrilled to open the doors to the first edition of GAFF, which promises to be a celebration of cinematic diversity from across Asia and India. By providing a platform to filmmakers from Northeast India, we aim to spotlight the unique voices and stories from the region, while also fostering a rich exchange of ideas and cultures through the powerful medium of film.”

