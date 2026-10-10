Finance Department sets revenue targets for Guwahati-based units

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A review meeting of Finance Department was held on Friday with officers of the Guwahati based Tax units at the Commissionerate of Taxes, Assam, to assess revenue collection and strengthen the department's performance. During the meeting, revised revenue targets were assigned to the concerned units, with an emphasis on improving collections and achieving results beyond the national average.

Prior to the review meeting, the Finance Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah interacted with Inspectors of Taxes who had completed a 50 day training programme. During the valedictory session, he presented certificates to the trainees and encouraged them to discharge their responsibilities with professionalism, integrity and a strong commitment to public service.

Addressing the newly trained officers, Minister Mallabaruah emphasised the importance of strengthening tax administration and improving revenue mobilisation. He urged them to strive for performance beyond the national average and contribute meaningfully to Assam's economic progress.

Highlighting Assam's position as a consumer state, the Minister underscored the critical role of Goods and Services Tax (GST) in the state's revenue generation. He observed that enhancing the state's own source revenue is essential for accelerating development and strengthening Assam's financial self reliance. He stressed that a stronger revenue base would enable Assam to emerge as a financially stronger and more self reliant state, rather than depending disproportionately on external support.

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