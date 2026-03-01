Financial and digital literacy campaign held at West Guwahati College of Education

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) of West Guwahati College of Education organized a Financial and Digital Literacy Campaign in collaboration with FINO Bank. All B.Ed. trainees participated in the programme, which aimed to promote responsible financial behaviour and digital awareness among future educators. The resource person spoke on safe digital practices, cyber fraud prevention and the concept of digital arrest, and advised participants to protect personal information and adopt secure online transaction methods. The speaker also highlighted government-backed financial schemes and stressed the importance of digital banking in promoting financial inclusion. The event concluded with an interactive session on challenges related to digital transactions and financial security.

