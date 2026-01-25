Handique Girls’ College attempts to script India & Asia records with financial literacy

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Post-Graduate Department of Economics, Handique Girls’ College, in collaboration with the Centre for Investment and Education Learning (FinX) and sponsored by Mirae Asset Mutual Fund, organized a landmark financial literacy event on Friday, attempting to create a new record in the India Book of Records and the Asia Book of Records.

The programme, held from 12 noon to 2 pm on the college campus, aimed to promote large-scale financial awareness, economic resilience and informed financial decision-making within the community. The initiative was conducted as part of an ongoing investor awareness drive to educate 25,000 women between January 12 and January 24, 2026.

The event commenced with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp by the distinguished guests, followed by a soulful rendition of Borgeet, which added a cultural touch to the programme. Dr Bedabrat Saikia, Head of the Post-Graduate Department of Economics, delivered the welcome address and highlighted the department’s academic and outreach initiatives. He emphasized that the programme sought to bridge critical gaps in financial literacy by translating academic knowledge into meaningful societal impact.

Dr Ranjit Sarma, Principal of Handique Girls’ College, lauded the department for undertaking such a prestigious and ambitious initiative. The programme was attended by 105 female students of the Post-Graduate Department of Economics.

Gautam Dawo, an ex-defence personnel, attended the event as the chief guest. Technical and academic resource support was provided by Mr Labo Kesh Nath, an empanelled resource person of SEBI and NSIM and a 5A-certified trainer, who strengthened the financial literacy component of the programme.

Dr Jayashree Chowdhury, Assistant Professor of the department, served as the event coordinator and ensured the smooth conduct of the programme. The event concluded with a vote of thanks by Ms Tahrin Rahman, Associate Professor, who expressed gratitude to all guests, organizers and participants for making the programme a success.

