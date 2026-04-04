Lodge FIRs against Kunki Chowdhury's mother: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma appealed to the people of the state to lodge complaints against Sujata Gurung Chowdhury, mother of Kunki Chowdhury, the AJP candidate in Guwahati Central, alleging that she had uploaded a photograph on her social media page where she was seen consuming beef in public.

Sarma, while interacting with the mediapersons, said that Sujata Gurung Chowdhury had violated the Cattle Preservation Act and that it could land her in jail for three years. "Kunki's mother has hurt the Sanatan sentiment by eating beef in public, as we Hindus worship the cow as our mother," said Dr Sarma.

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