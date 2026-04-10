FIR Filed Against Suren Daimari for Quitting Congress on Eve of Polling

An FIR has been registered at Bhangagarh Police Station against Suren Daimari, the Indian National Congress candidate from the 46-Udalguri Legislative Assembly Constituency, who withdrew from the election and resigned from the party just a day before voting began.
The complaint accuses Daimari of cheating, criminal breach of trust, and defamation — after allegedly accepting Rs 30 lakh in party funds and then publicly walking away from the contest.
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According to the complaint, Daimari applied for a Congress party ticket on January 19, 2026, to contest from the Udalguri constituency in the 2026 Assam Assembly elections. His application was approved after scrutiny, and he was formally nominated as the party's candidate.
Following his nomination — which was accepted by the Election Commission — the Congress party allegedly transferred Rs 30 lakh to his bank account via RTGS to cover election-related expenses.
The complainant states that on April 9, 2026 — polling day itself — news emerged through various media outlets that Daimari had resigned from the Congress party, effective April 8.
Daimari also publicly announced his withdrawal from the electoral contest and allegedly made derogatory remarks about the Congress party, referring to it as a "Gaddar Party" and a "Probonchokor Party" — accusations the complainant says damaged the party's public image and reputation.
The FIR invokes multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Samhita (BNS), including Section 314 (dishonest misappropriation of property), Section 316 (criminal breach of trust), Section 318 (cheating), and Section 356 (criminal defamation).
The complainant has requested authorities to investigate the matter thoroughly and take appropriate legal action against Daimari.
As previously reported, Daimari's name remained on the EVMs in Udalguri on polling day, as the deadline for withdrawal of candidature had already passed by the time he made his announcement.