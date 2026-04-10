FIR Filed Against Suren Daimari for Quitting Congress on Eve of Polling

An FIR has been registered at Bhangagarh Police Station against Suren Daimari, the Indian National Congress candidate from the 46-Udalguri Legislative Assembly Constituency, who withdrew from the election and resigned from the party just a day before voting began.

The complaint accuses Daimari of cheating, criminal breach of trust, and defamation — after allegedly accepting Rs 30 lakh in party funds and then publicly walking away from the contest.

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