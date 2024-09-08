FIR Lodged Against All Assam Students’ Union Leader in Guwahati City

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: An FIR was lodged at Bhangagarh Police Station against the general secretary of All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) Sankor Jyoti Baruah, by a student of University Law College, Gauhati University.

The student alleged that Baruah has cheated her. According to the FIR, the student said, “I was in a relationship with Sankor Jyoti Baruah for three and a half years since 2021 and he promised to marry me. But suddenly, since last part of 2023, he started assaulting me and even threatened to kill me. All of a sudden, he stopped contacting me and pushed me to mental trauma and public humiliation.”

