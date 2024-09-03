AASU Members Protest in Tinsukia, Burn Effigy Against Smart Meter Installations and High Electricity Charges

DOOMDOOMA: In response to call by All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), Tinsukia District Committee, Doomdooma Regional Students’ Union (DRSU) took out a ‘Funeral Cortege’ of the State Electricity department and Assam Power Distribution Corporation Limited (APDCL) against the installation of the controversial smart meters in the households of its consumers and burnt the effigy in front of the APDCL, Doomdooma Sub-division office at Azad Road on Monday.

They shouted slogans against heavy imposition of electricity consumption charges and demanded immediate withdrawal of smart electric meters which allegedly showed extravagant amount of electricity bills to great dismay and heavy taxation of the consumers.

The five branches under DRSU jointly took part in the demonstration and the programme was attended by Biraj Gohain and Samujjal Bora Sonowal, the president and the secretary respectively of DRSU besides other AASU leaders of the different branches under it.

