FIR Lodged in Guwahati Over Artist’s Remark on Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A complaint was filed at Dispur Police Station against visual artist Marshall Baruah over alleged remarks in which he reportedly described 16th-century saint-scholar Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev as a “leftist”.

According to sources, the Guwahati unit of the Hindu Yuba Chatra Parishad lodged the complaint, claiming that the statement had hurt public sentiments and undermined the legacy of Srimanta Sankardev, who is regarded as one of the foremost spiritual and cultural icons of Assam.

The organisation submitted a formal FIR seeking stringent legal action against Baruah. Leaders of the group condemned the alleged remarks and maintained that such comments were unacceptable. They also expressed concern that the issue could trigger avoidable controversy and affect public harmony, urging the authorities to take prompt action.

Police acknowledged receipt of the complaint and stated that further steps would be taken after a preliminary examination of the allegations.

Baruah had recently attracted public attention after a mural dedicated to Assamese music icon Zubeen Garg at the Ganeshguri underpass in Guwahati was removed during an ongoing beautification exercise.

Amid widespread public reaction, the artist subsequently recreated the mural at the same location, drawing support from a large number of people who gathered at the site and applauded the work.

Also Read: Marshall Baruah Redraws The Portrait Of Zubeen Garg At Ganeshguri