Marshall Baruah Redraws The Portrait Of Zubeen Garg At Ganeshguri

Guwahtai: Artist Marshall Baruah announced that he will redraw a portrait of singer Zubeen Garg today at Ganeshguri Tiniali, the same location where a previous mural was recently removed.

Baruah had called on fans of the singer to gather in large numbers, expressing disappointment over the erasure of the tribute. The removal of the widely recognised “Comrade Never Die” mural beneath the Ganeshguri flyover in Guwahati has sparked widespread debate and emotional reactions across the state.

As a true Zubeen fan, large number of people gathered at the Ganeshguri at 4pm to witness the artwork being recreated, with chants of “Joi Zubeen Da” echoing by all Zubeen lovers . Baruah’s decision to recreate the portrait has been widely welcomed by fans, many of whom described it as a significant gesture honouring Zubeen Garg’s contribution. The artist's initiative comes amid public discussions surrounding the removal of an earlier mural of the singer from the same location.

The artwork, was removed by the Guwahati Municipal Corporation, drawing criticism from fans and Garima Garg who viewed it as a tribute to Zubeen Garg’s enduring cultural legacy.

Amidst the growing controversy, Garima Saikia Garg, wife of Zubeen Garg, voiced her sadness in a Facebook post, questioning whether the singer’s image had made the city appear unattractive or unnecessary. Her remarks have further fuelled public discussion surrounding the mural’s removal.

Fans praised Marshall Baruah for his efforts, stating that the portrait serves as a tribute to Zubeen Garg’s enduring legacy and his special place in the hearts of the people of Assam.