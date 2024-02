Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A fire that broke out at a residence in Beltola Survey on Friday night led to massive property losses. The incident took place in House Number 44, owned by one Kalyan Bhagabati on Ashok Path of Beltola Survey, at around 7:24 p.m.

An explosion caused by an LPG cylinder was also reported, and two fire engines were pressed into service.

