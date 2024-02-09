Fire breaks out at Century Plaza building in Ganeshguri, Guwahati

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A massive fire broke out in the Century Plaza building located opposite the Indian Oil fuel station at Ganeshguri, leading to the gutting of several business establishments in the building.

Fire tenders were pressed into service, which managed to bring the inferno under control, avoiding a possible catastrophe. Although all occupants were successfully evacuated, the fire caused massive property losses.

Also Read: Assam: Tinsukia fire incident that devastated as many as 16 shops evokes mixed reactions