Fire breaks out in Guwahati's Bijulee Bhawan

Guwahati: An incident of fire took place in the Bijulee Bhawan, located in the Paltan Bazar locality of the city, on the afternoon of Friday.

The incident took place around 4 p.m. in the afternoon. The fire is said to have originated on the second floor of the building but later spread across multiple floors to reach up to the fifth floor.

Personnel from the fire and emergency departments responded immediately, as their central hub was located just minutes away from the location of the incident, and managed to douse the flames after some time. The cause of the fire has not been known yet. Although the amount of damage has not been estimated yet, no reports of injury have been received.

