Higher Secondary final exam results by May 10: Assam Higher Secondary Education Council chairman

Guwahati: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) said that it would declare the results of the higher secondary final examinations in 2024 by May 10. The Council, however, issued a notification circulated on social media stating that the results of the higher secondary examinations would be declared fake on May 4, 2024.

Talking to the media here today, AHSEC chairman Rukma Gohain Baruah said, "A notification circulated on social media stating the results of the higher secondary final examinations, 2024, would be declared on May 4, is a fake one. The council has not circulated any such notification. If need be, we may take legal action against the circulation of the fake notification in the name of AHSEC."

Gohain Baruah said, "Processing for the declaration of higher secondary final examinations is going on. A few queries still come in. We will declare the results after responding to all such queries."

When asked about Education Minister Ranoj Pegu's posting on social media that the Council would declare the results of higher secondary final examinations on May 5, Gohain Baruah said, "It is very difficult to give an exact date as to when the Council will declare higher secondary final examinations. We can only give a tentative date and get ready according to that. However, the processing of the results is yet over."

When asked if the declaration of the results has been delayed this year, he said, "The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has not yet declared the results of Class XII as yet. We declared the results of the higher secondary examinations last year on June 6, 2023. This year, we have decided to declare the higher secondary results a month before last year. I think we can declare the HS final examination results by May 10."

Gohain Baruah said, "The processing is a complicated task. We need to process the results of four streams: arts, science, commerce, and vocational. These four streams comprise 93 subjects. We need to cover all these subjects, and that takes time."

When asked if the Council would take any legal action against the circulation of a fake notification, Gohain Baruah said, "If the Council thinks it necessary, we may take legal action against the culprits."

