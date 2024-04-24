Fire breaks out in two localities of Guwahati city

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Two major incidents of fire took place in Guwahati city on Monday night and Tuesday morning. One incident took place in the Fancy Bazar locality, while the second took place at Noonmati.

The first incident took place in the Fancy Bazar locality of the city. Multiple business outlets, including the Silkalay store, were damaged. This incident took place in the early hours of Tuesday, and inventory, especially clothes worth lakhs of rupees, was damaged in the incident. Three fire tenders were pressed into service by the Fire and Emergency Services to douse the fire. Although preliminary investigation points to an electrical short circuit, an investigation has been initiated to find the real cause and circumstances leading to the incident of the fire.

Another massive wildfire was reported in the forest area in the hills of Noonmati on Monday night. Although the cause of the inferno is yet to be determined, locals reported that a large area was on fire. Five fire tenders were pressed into service to bring the inferno under control.

