Fire Erupts behind Pragjyotish College at Santipur in Guwahati City

Staff reporter

Guwahati: A devastating fire broke out in a shop located behind Pragjyotish College at Santipur in Guwahati in the early hours on Saturday, spreading rapidly to an adjacent residence. The blaze started around midnight, prompting local residents to spring into action and attempt to contain the flames. Unfortunately, their efforts were unsuccessful.

Emergency response teams swiftly arrived at the scene, deploying fire tenders to tackle the situation. Thanks to their timely intervention, the fire was brought under control before it could spread further, preventing potentially catastrophic damage. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident.

Local authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the fire, working to determine the underlying factors that led to the blaze.

Also Read: Assam: Massive Fire Guts Multiple Shops in Jorhat, No Injuries Reported