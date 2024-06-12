Karnataka: First Executive Meeting of Bangalore Xahitya Xabha Held in City

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: On December 9, 2023, an online meeting led to the decision and later on the process of forming a branch of the Axam Xahitya Xabha in the city of Bangalore in Karnataka under the initiative of the president of the Jorhat District Unit of Sahitya Sabha, Bhaba Goswami.

This new branch is expected to play a special role in the development and promotion of Assamese literature, culture and language. This branch will help the Assamese community in Bangalore to move forward in the preservation and promotion of their language and culture. The branch is also expected to enrich Assamese literature by organizing regular literary seminars and cultural programmes.

The process was successfully initiated and the required number of life members contributed to the Axam Xahitya Xabha fund. After the approval of the Executive Committee of the Assam Sahitya Sabha, a delegation led by Dr Upendrajit Sharma, Secretary General and Dr Girish Handique, vice president distributed the life membership certificates among the life members of the Assamese living in Bangalore through the presidentship of Jorhat District Sahitya Sabha.

Accordingly, Bhaba Goswami formally presented the Life Membership Certificates at the first Executive Meeting held in Bangalore on June 9, 2024 and said that it would be a memorable and proud day in the history of the Bangalore Xahitya Xabha.

The meeting was chaired by Vice-President Anjumani Bharali who expressed hope that the Bangalore Xahitya Xabha would soon be able to receive the award of Shatadal Xahitya Xabha.

The meeting was conducted by General Secretary Hirak Jyoti Kakati in the presence of Advisors Pranjal Arabind Medhi, Rajdeep Kar, Dr Farmida Aman, Subasna Goswami, Rajalakshmi Medhi, Dikshita Bhuyan, Utank Sharma, Mrityunjay Talukdar, Dhanbharali Dhruvjyoti Das and several other members.

Also Read: Assam: Poetry book named “Tumi je... Golagoi Gusi” released at Tezpur Xahitya Xabha Bhawan (sentinelassam.com)