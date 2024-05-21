Assam: Poetry book named “Tumi je... Golagoi Gusi” released at Tezpur Xahitya Xabha Bhawan

Tezpur: “Tumi je... Golagoi Gusi”, a collection of modern Assamese poems, containing 40 pages penned by young poet Manisha Borah Sinha and published by Dipankar Borah under the banner of Manisha Production was released by Axom Gyan Ratna award winner Ananta Saikia at a function held in the conference hall of the Tezpur Xahitya Xabha Bhawan in the presence of Noted poet Narahari Chutia, secretary of Tezpur Xahitya Xabha Dwijen Nath, senior journalist Arup Kalita, social worker Dipen Saikia and other dignitaries. The book dedicated to her mother Late Sarala Borah contains 40 poems.

At the very onset of the programme, social worker Dr Parash Moni Singha welcomed all the dignitaries.

The event started with lightning of the lamp by Hemraj Rava, cultural activist and son of Kalaguru Bishnu Prasad Rava while cultural activist Dharitri Sharban conducted the proceedings.

Inaugurating the book, Ananta Saikia praised the poet for her enthusiasm for the creative world. He remarked that the poems explore themes of love, sentiment, aspirations, desires, hope, change, expectations, dreams, and more and they reflect the different phases of life we all experience. Saikia also noted that the poems express the poet’s concern for the various ills of our society and their direct impact on people’s lives, motivating and inspiring them to improve. He commended the young poet’s efforts and expressed hope that she would continue to hone her skills in the coming years.

