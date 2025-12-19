First phase of talent hunt for All India Congress Committee (AICC) spokespersons completed

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam unit of the Congress on Thursday completed the first phase of its ‘Talent Hunt’ programme to select national spokespersons and media panellists for the All India Congress Committee (AICC), with interviews held in Guwahati and six other districts of the state.

More than 300 candidates from six zones participated in the selection process, which is being conducted within a national framework and aims to identify articulate voices aligned with the party’s ideology and principles.

In Guwahati, the interviews were held at the Manavendra Sharma Complex. The programme was organized by the Media and Communication Department of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC). Former MP Ripun Bora, Ram Prasad Sharma and former MLA Mohan Basumatary attended on behalf of the APCC. A senior editor and a Gauhati High Court advocate served as jury members.

In Jorhat, MLA Bhaskarjyoti Barua was present as an observer, while a senior journalist and an advocate acted as jury members. Gopal Sharma represented the Media Department.

The programme in the two hill districts was attended by party spokesperson Sambit Sharma. In Bongaigaon (Lower Assam), Rupak Das and Junaid Hussain were present, while in Silchar, over 50 candidates from the Barak Valley took part in the interviews in the presence of spokesperson Sanjeev Roy.

In Tezpur, representing North Assam, spokesperson Mohsin Khan and Kalyan Saikia attended the programme, with a senior journalist serving as a jury member.

Each zone’s selection panel comprised one senior journalist and one advocate, ensuring an objective evaluation process.

According to the APCC, the final round of the Talent Hunt will be held in Guwahati on December 21 and 22. The Guwahati programme on Wednesday was conducted by Bedabrat Bora, Chairman of the Media and Communication Department, APCC, and coordinated by Happy Gogoi.

