Congress send signature campaign reports against poll manipulator to All India Congress Committee (AICC)

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The final compilation of signatures collected under the 'Vote Chor, Gadi Chor' signature campaign report was sent to the All India Congress Committee (AICC) by the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC).

According to the APCC, over nine lakh signatures have been collected from 35 districts across Assam under the supervision of District Congress Committees. Notably, Nagaon District Congress Committee contributed the highest number of signatures - around three lakh.

The Congress party had organized the signature drive at district, block, mandal, and booth levels as part of its mass awareness initiative against alleged electoral malpractices and vote manipulation. As per the campaign schedule, district committees were instructed to submit the collected signatures by November 7, which have now been officially forwarded to the AICC.

Speaking to the media, APCC Administrative General Secretary Pradyut Bhuyan stated that all collected data and signatures were reviewed at Rajiv Bhavan and then dispatched to New Delhi for further assessment.

The review meeting at Rajiv Bhavan was attended by Leader of the Opposition in Assam Legislative Assembly (ALA) Debabrata Saikia, MLA Diganta Barman, and APCC Mahila Congress President Mira Borthakur.

Addressing the gathering, Debabrata Saikia alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has "formed governments in several states through stolen votes," citing examples from Karnataka and Haryana. He further accused the BJP of continuously employing "various deceptive strategies to cut into Congress votes."

Saikia emphasized that the Congress launched the signature campaign to raise public awareness against such alleged electoral manipulation and to safeguard democratic values in the country.

