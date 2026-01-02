First Vande Bharat Sleeper Train between Guwahati & Kolkata soon

GUWAHATI: The government has completed the trial, testing, and certification of the Vande Bharat sleeper train and the first route chosen is between Guwahati and Kolkata, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced on Thursday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the first sleeper train sometime soon, the minister said at a press conference.

“For a long time, there has been a demand for new generation trains. Vande Bharat chair car started a new era in Indian Railways. People started liking it a lot. Demands are being received from all corners of the country for running Vande Bharat trains,” he said.

“The Vande Bharat Sleeper train has been designed keeping long-distance travel of over a thousand kilometers in mind. This train will provide a fast, comfortable, and modern travel experience to long-distance passengers. The Vande Bharat Sleeper is equipped with advanced safety features, an improved suspension system, and world-class sleeper coaches to make overnight journeys more convenient,” the Minister added. The Minister said that the fare of the Guwahati-Howrah route has been set at approximately Rs 2300.

“Typically, airfare on the Guwahati-Howrah route ranges between ?6,000 and ?8,000, and sometimes reaches as high as ?10,000. In the Vande Bharat Sleeper, the 3AC fare from Guwahati to Howrah has been set at approximately ?2,300, which is quite affordable for common passengers. Meanwhile, the 2AC fare will be around ?3,000. Additionally, keeping the middle class in mind, the First AC fare has been proposed at approximately ?3,600,” he said. According to Vaishnaw, by the end of this year, about 12 Vande Bharat Sleeper trains will be ready and inducted into the rail network. Following this, their expansion will be scaled up rapidly next year. Indian Railways has successfully completed the final high-speed trial of the indigenously designed and manufactured Vande Bharat Sleeper Train under the supervision of the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS). The trial was conducted on the Kota-Nagda section, during which the train achieved a maximum speed of 180 kmph, marking a significant milestone in India’s journey towards advanced and self-reliant rail technology. (ANI)

