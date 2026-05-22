Five-day-old infant sold in Guwahati city rescued from Nalbari; couple held

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In a shocking incident that has occurred in Guwahati’s Patharquerry area after a five-day-old infant, allegedly sold by his parents due to financial hardship, was rescued by police from Nalbari.

According to police sources, Binod Tamuli and Sumitra Goswami had allegedly secretly sold their newborn son to a childless couple from Nalbari in exchange for money.

Following the revelation of the incident, Noonmati Police launched an investigation and registered a case numbered 83/26. During questioning, the accused parents allegedly disclosed details surrounding the sale of the infant.

Acting on the information gathered during the investigation, police conducted an operation in Nalbari and rescued the five-day-old child. The couple who had allegedly purchased the infant was also taken into custody.

The rescued child was immediately admitted to a hospital for medical examination. Following medical observation, the infant was placed in a child care home under child protection measures. It has been learnt that the couple from Nalbari may later apply for legal adoption through the process of the Child Welfare Committee.

Reports stated that the couple already has a seven-year-old daughter and a two-and-a-half-year-old son. They reportedly earn their livelihood through daily wage work. Police said the couple admitted that severe financial hardship, irregular income and the burden of maintaining the family had pushed them towards taking the decision.

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