Parents arrested for selling 5-day-old infant in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In a shocking incident that has come to light in Patharquarry area of Guwahati, where a couple has been arrested for allegedly selling their five-day-old son.

The accused have been identified as Binod Tamuli and Sumitra Goswami, residents of Pathar Quarry, who were apprehended by Noonmati Police. According to information received by the police, the five-day-old infant was allegedly sold to a couple from Nalbari district.

Police sources said a team from Noonmati Police has already left for Nalbari to rescue the child and further investigation into the matter is under way.

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