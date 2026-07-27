Five-day workshop on data analytics for research concludes at Gauhati University

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: The Centre for Brahmaputra Studies, Gauhati University, in collaboration with the Department of Business Administration and the Department of Geography, successfully organised a five-day Workshop on Data Analytics for Research from July 20 to July 24 2026.

The response to the workshop was truly encouraging, with 98 participants representing a vibrant academic community comprising faculty members, research scholars, postgraduate students, and professionals.

What made the gathering particularly special was its diversity. Participants joined from 28 universities across the country, including Gauhati University, University of Delhi, Banaras Hindu University, Tezpur University, Dibrugarh University, Cotton University, Tripura University, North-Eastern Hill University, Savitribai Phule Pune University, Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Vidyasagar University, and several other universities and colleges. The workshop also acquired an international dimension with the participation of a delegate from the University of Hail, Saudi Arabia.

This remarkable diversity reflected a common aspiration among the participants — to conduct better research through better use of data.

Dr. Saurav Agarwal, a IIT Delhi alumnus served as the resource person for the workshop. Dr. Sameer Sarkar and Dr. Nabjit Das were the joint coordinators of the event. The valedictory function of the workshop was graced by Prof. Rajib Handique, Academic Registrar, Gauhati University, as the chief guest.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Dhrubajyoti Sahariah, Director, Centre for Brahmaputra Studies, said that the Centre is working to develop a research ecosystem for the region.

Over the five days, participants learned various statistical applications through Python in Google Colab. At the conclusion of the workshop, participants expressed their satisfaction with the programme and requested the Centre for Brahmaputra Studies to organise such activities in the future as well.

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