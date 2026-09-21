Five New Works by Dr Gayatri Medhi Released at Satadal Xahitya Xabha Session in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Five books by Dr Gayatri Medhi, retired head and associate professor of the Economics Department at BHB College and vice-president of Brihattar Panjabari Satadal Xahitya Xabha, were released at the 337th discussion session of the literary body on Saturday. The books - Swabalambanar Ruprekha (essays), Brindabanat Banhir Sur (short stories), Jonboir Michikiya Hahi (short stories), Mon Mandirar Jilingani (poems) and Prabhati Pokhir Gaan (poems) - were released at the premises of Bagharbori Durga Temple.

The session was presided over by Satadal Xahitya Xabha president Ranjit Sutradhar and conducted by assistant secretary Anjana Das. Secretary Dipti Bora explained the purpose of the meeting, while Medhi delivered the welcome address.

Poet and journalist Dipak Sharma, publicity secretary of the Kamrup Metropolitan District Xahitya Xabha, said people associated with literature, poetry and art should nurture positive minds and compassion. He cited Bhupen Hazarika, Mamoni Raisom Goswami and Zubeen Garg as examples whose ideals could inspire others.

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